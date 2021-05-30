Happy 100th Birthday! Hamburg resident celebrates birthday with 120 closest friends

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg resident, Isabel Fairbanks, celebrated her 100th birthday with around 120 guests on Sunday afternoon.

WKBW Guests are lining up at the door to wish Fairbanks a happy 100th birthday.

Fairbanks said she has not seen some of the guests at her party in over 30 years. She said she feels a lot younger than a century.

"Well, if it wasn't for my knees, I'd be dancing all over the place right now! I feel so blessed for my health," Fairbanks said.

WKBW Isabel Fairbanks celebrates her 100th birthday with a crown and sash.

Her friends and family decorated the Village of Mission Hills banquet hall with pink decorations and photos of her throughout the century.

Fairbanks' birthday is May 31st, 1921.