Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Happy 100th Birthday! Hamburg resident celebrates birthday with 120 closest friends

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Isabel Fairbanks turns 100-years-old on May 31.
Screen Shot 2021-05-30 at 5.16.29 PM.png
Posted at 5:37 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 17:37:27-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg resident, Isabel Fairbanks, celebrated her 100th birthday with around 120 guests on Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-05-30 at 5.23.33 PM.png
Guests are lining up at the door to wish Fairbanks a happy 100th birthday.

Fairbanks said she has not seen some of the guests at her party in over 30 years. She said she feels a lot younger than a century.

"Well, if it wasn't for my knees, I'd be dancing all over the place right now! I feel so blessed for my health," Fairbanks said.

Screen Shot 2021-05-30 at 5.23.41 PM.png
Isabel Fairbanks celebrates her 100th birthday with a crown and sash.

Her friends and family decorated the Village of Mission Hills banquet hall with pink decorations and photos of her throughout the century.

Fairbanks' birthday is May 31st, 1921.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong