BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Eight days of celebration are now underway around the world with the start of Hanukkah.

Here in Western New York, Chabad House of Buffalo sponsored Sunday night's menorah lighting ceremony at the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road in Amherst.

This ceremony features one of the tallest menorahs in the country.

The Jewish Festival of Lights marks a miracle when just one days worth of oil kept the menorah flickering for eight nights.

Hanukkah runs through next Monday.