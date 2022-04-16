Handle Business, Have Fun: Former Bills Wide Receiver hosts football camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may remember #13, Bills star Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson who made moves on the field in Buffalo.

“It was my first professional home,” he said. “No matter what I do I feel I owe it to the fans to have something there.”

Even though Johnson doesn’t play in the NFL anymore, he hasn’t forgotten about the people of Buffalo, especially the young kids who have big dreams like he once did.

“Ultimately I want to see the young generation have a chance to be successful,” he said.

Johnson’s motto has always been “handle business, have fun.” It’s tattooed on his hand-a reminder to stay humble and work hard.

“You handle your business, then you have fun, then you repeat,” he said. “I feel like it’s anything anyone can tie themselves too.”

On April 30, Johnson will bring his skills back to the field at Highmark Stadium for the HBHF Exposure Camp, teaching, coaching and mentoring young student-athletes. Johnson will join other current players and local athletes to help kids and young adults succeed.

“We’ve got kids that have been to all of them,” Johnson said of the camps.

He’s joined by his friend and business partner Erik Westfield, owner of Buff-a-logo marketing and merchandising. Together, they’re using HBHF to not only teach physical toughness but mental toughness as well.

Westfield says HBHF is a mindset.

“Living a more purposeful lifestyle, whether it’s kids in school getting their homework done, or making sure they get their practice in and not expecting things to be handed to them. They have to work hard to get it,” he said.

“This whole community that you see around you, it’s here to uplift you,” Johnson said.

You can pre-register on the HBHF website here.

It will be a full weekend of fun, as HBHF is be holding another exposure camp on May 1 in Amherst.

“We have five camps ranging from free to $100. We try to work with everyone, we don’t want to leave anyone out,” Johnson said.

