Hamlin: 'Wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.'

Bills safety surprises UC medical staff that helped save his life
Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 19:06:34-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin paid tribute to the men and women who helped to save his life during a dinner Saturday night in Cincinnati.

Hamlin invited 10 of the University of Cincinnati medical staff out for a bite to eat, but he also had a surprise for them.

Hamlin has set up a scholarship fund named after each of them that will help young people in Bengals country realize their dreams.

The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest of the field at Paycor Stadium on a Monday night game last season.

Hamlin is with the team for Sunday Night Football, but he is not expected to play.

