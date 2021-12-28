'Hamilton' performance at Shea's canceled for Tuesday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday evening's performance of 'Hamilton' has been canceled due to COVID cases.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Hamilton. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight's performance, Tuesday, December 28, is canceled. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned," according to a news release.

Anyone with tickets for Tuesday night's performance are asked to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate show or will receive a refund.

According to Shea's, the best availability for performances are Friday, December 31 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 1 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00pm.