Hamburg woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Buffalo

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Delaware Avenue. Buffalo police said the motorcycle was traveling south on Delaware Avenue between West Ferry Street and Highland Avenue when the 49-year-old woman who was operating the motorcycle lost control and struck a curb and then went into a tree.

She was transported to ECMC where she's listed in critical condition with multiple injuries. Police said a man who was a passenger on the motorcycle was not injured.

