Hamburg sex offender facing new child pornography charges as investigators ask for public assistance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a Hamburg sex offender is facing new child pornography charges, as investigators ask for public assistance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Bernard “Bernie” Keller was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Investigators said that in 2017 and 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received reports that files of suspected child pornography had been shared on the Kik application and an investigation traced them to Keller. In August 2022, he was convicted of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than and sentenced to 10 years' probation, and placed on the New York State Sex Offender registry.

According to investigators, in March, New York State Police received another report from NCMEC that four files of suspected child pornography were shared between two users on the Kik application an investigation traced them to Keller again. In May, a search warrant was executed at Keller’s residence and investigators seized his cell telephone. Suspected child pornography was found after a preliminary search of the phone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that anyone with information regarding Keller should call the FBI at 716-856-7800.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.