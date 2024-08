HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Police are asking neighbors to report suspicious activity near mailboxes after a U.S. postal worker was robbed Friday.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:00 a.m. on McKinley Parkway near Newton Road.

Investigators say the suspect displayed a knife during the incident and was able to steal a USPS key that accesses mailboxes and drop points in the Hamburg area.

No one was injured during the robbery.