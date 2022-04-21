Hamburg police looking for South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Authorities in the Town of Hamburg are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon in February in South Carolina.

Town of Hamburg police posted on its Facebook page that the department is looking for Justin Allen Penzes, seen near McKinley Plaza Wednesday afternoon, between noon and 4 p.m.

The search is a combined effort between Hamburg authorities and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina.

Authorities say Penzes is a 33-year-old white man, who is 6'2", with short brown hair, a short beard, green eyes and a tattoo on his neck, possibly in the shape of a beard.

According to the Facebook post, Penzes was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, blue lens sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white and red design on the front and khaki pants. He may also be wearing a high-visibility bright yellow or bright green jacket.

Reports say Penzes was also seen in West Seneca Wednesday afternoon.

Police say if you see Penzes, or know where he may be, don't approach him. Call your local police department or 911.