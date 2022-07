HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg Police announced a 14-year-old reported missing this weekend has been located.

Police asked for the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Grace Rajla on Sunday. The department provided an update on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that said Rajla was located.

"Grace has been located and she is safe and in good health," the update said.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.