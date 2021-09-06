Hamburg police hero in need of kidney

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Hamburg Police officer who helped a family in need during the November 2014 snowstorm is now in need himself.

Officer Joe Bloom answered the call of a Hamburg 9 year-old and her mother who were snowed in during the storm almost eight years ago. The young girl, who suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy was in need of medication.

“It meant a lot for me to see someone care about the life of my child,” said Jennifer Sugg back in 2014.

Bloom, was their hero.

“The call was for someone who needed medication,” he said. “I went out to Lackawanna to a pharmacy that was open for her medication and brought it to her.”

Now, this real-life hero finds himself on the other side.

“For all the years I helped people and now I’m waiting to see who will help me,”’ Bloom said.

Bloom says he has kidney failure, and is in desperate need of a kidney. He’s asking the Buffalo Strong community for help.

“I took the job to help people,” he said of his police career. “I had an extremely good career and have saved several lives. I was happy to do it,” he said.

He says the failure was discovered earlier this year.

Bloom had to retire after his last injury, but says his health insurance will pay for the kidney transplant. All he needs now is a donor.

He says anyone interested can contact his kidney coordinator, Sarah Willis at 727-588-5837.

“I just need a little help myself,” he said.

