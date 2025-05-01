Watch Now
Hamburg Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburg Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said 65-year-old James Reahr was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Newton Road in Hamburg. He is believed to be on foot.

Reahr is described as approximately 160 pounds and 5'06" tall with blue eyes and a white beard and hair.

Police said Reahr has an intellectual disability and may need medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hamburg Police Department at (716) 648-5111 or 911.

