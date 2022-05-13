Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamburg Police asking for public's help to locate missing man

STRUTZ.jpg
Photo provided by law enforcement.
STRUTZ.jpg
Posted at 8:23 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 08:23:51-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing West Seneca man.

Police say 68-year-old Richard Strutz has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Marlow Road in the town of West Seneca, around 5:30 PM on Thursday evening. Strutz is believed to be on foot.

Strutz is described as being 6'04", 325 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts, camouflage colored Crocs and glasses.

If you have any information on his location please call the Hamburg Town Police Department at (716) 648-5111 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine