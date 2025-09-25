Hamburg police ask for public assistance in locating missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.
Police said 16-year-old Jack Beckwith is believed to have left home voluntarily on September 23, sometime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. His family is concerned for his well-being and would like him to return home.
Police described Beckwith as 5’10” tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair (shaved head) with a small white patch on the left side, blue eyes, and possibly wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color shorts, and black flip-flops/slides.
According to police, officers have been actively searching wooded areas nearby for the past 48 hours without success.
Residents are asked to:
- Check sheds, garages, pool houses, outbuildings, or sheltered areas around your property for any sign someone may have been staying there.
- Report immediately if you notice anything unusual or see someone matching Jack’s description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 648-5111, ext. 0.