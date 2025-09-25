Hamburg police ask for public assistance in locating missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police said 16-year-old Jack Beckwith is believed to have left home voluntarily on September 23, sometime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. His family is concerned for his well-being and would like him to return home.

Police described Beckwith as 5’10” tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair (shaved head) with a small white patch on the left side, blue eyes, and possibly wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color shorts, and black flip-flops/slides.

According to police, officers have been actively searching wooded areas nearby for the past 48 hours without success.

Residents are asked to:



Check sheds, garages, pool houses, outbuildings, or sheltered areas around your property for any sign someone may have been staying there.

Report immediately if you notice anything unusual or see someone matching Jack’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 648-5111, ext. 0.