Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors

HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in.

"It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.

Horvath says he has never seen a storm so bad before, and he is concerned for his older neighbors.

"I feel bad because all the older people count on me to get out there and I can't get out there," said Horvath.

While others took out the shovels and snowblowers to help their neighbors out, like Chris Killiam.

"Someone's got to do it, why not me," said Killiam.