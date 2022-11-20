Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors

Screen Shot 2022-11-20 at 5.20.47 PM.png
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 18:48:08-05

HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in.

"It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.

Horvath says he has never seen a storm so bad before, and he is concerned for his older neighbors.

"I feel bad because all the older people count on me to get out there and I can't get out there," said Horvath.

While others took out the shovels and snowblowers to help their neighbors out, like Chris Killiam.

"Someone's got to do it, why not me," said Killiam.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills