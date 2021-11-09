Hamburg man sentenced to 12 months in prison for stalking 7 Eyewitness News reporter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for stalking former 7 Eyewitness News reporter Charlie Specht.

Paul Lubienecki, 63 of Hamburg, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking in August in U.S. District Court.

Lubienecki was an adjunct professor at Christ the King Seminary when he was arrested in February 2020 by agents from the FBI's Buffalo field office and charged with cyberstalking.

Specht had received threatening voicemails on his cell phone for six months before Lubienecki's arrest.

The messages referenced members of Specht's family and where he lived. Following his live report on February 4, 2020 on the closure of Christ the King Seminary, Specht received another voicemail in which the caller said "I'm gonna find you. I'm gonna kill you." Specht, his wife and children spent much of the next week living at an undisclosed location with around-the-clock private security.

Federal prosecutors said their investigation revealed Lubienecki used a TracFone with a phone number that appeared as "unknown" to make the calls.