Hamburg man sentenced in connection to deadly shooting on Botsford Place in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Salvatore S. Rizzo of Hamburg was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said Rizzo intentionally shot 40-year-old Slavisa “Slav” Stojanovic inside a business on Botsford Place in Buffalo on February 9, 2023.

Rizzo was arrested a short time later at his Town of Hamburg residence and police found a loaded, illegal gun inside of his vehicle.

Stojanovic was taken to ECMC with injuries to his head and neck. He died at the hospital on February 16, 2023.

Rizzo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on September 15, 2023.