Hamburg man sentenced in connection to animal cruelty charge for throwing and hitting puppy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has been sentenced in connection to an animal cruelty charge for throwing and hitting a puppy in November 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Kyle J. Ribarich was sentenced in Erie County Court Friday to three years probation.

The district attorney's office said on November 13, 2021, Ribarich intentionally injured a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy by throwing it to the ground and hitting it with his hand and closed fist multiple times inside a Hamburg home. The puppy was taken to a veterinarian by the owner and underwent surgery for a broken leg.

Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals in May and he will not be able to own an animal for the next three years. A final order of protection was issued for the owner of the dog and her daughter.