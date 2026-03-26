HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mike Devlin, a Hamburg man, says he received a message claiming he was facing legal action tied to traffic and parking violations. It included a photo of what looked like an official court document, with a case number, legal language and a judicial seal.

At first glance, Devlin says it looked legitimate.

"I've gotten the texts that everyone else gets constantly, just the generic message and all that, but this looks like it's from a court," Devlin said. "So, I can see how someone can fall for this."

The message included a QR code. When scanned, the code directs users to a website designed to resemble a New York State page, using similar colors, layout and wording.

But a closer look revealed several warning signs.

Some links on the page did not work, punctuation appeared inconsistent, and the site also appeared to have been created recently.

WATCH: Hamburg man raises concerns after receiving message posing as court notice

Hamburg man raises concerns after receiving message posing as court notice

Experts say scams are becoming more convincing, in part due to artificial intelligence.

"This is one of the pitfalls of AI," Katarina Schmieder said. "It has become a tool for scammers to target more victims, steal more money and enhance their messages."

Schmieder, the communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Western New York, said scammers are now using tools like artificial intelligence to create more convincing invoices, emails and logos.

The Better Business Bureau says AI can be used to generate realistic-looking websites, documents and logos that mimic government agencies.

"AI is helping them craft sophisticated messages, can help them create websites, logos to help them pass them off as their own, or one of the official government agencies," the representative said. "I think it’s really important for us as consumers to verify the legitimacy of something."

Devlin says the message stood out because it created a sense of urgency and fear. He says that is why he decided to speak out, hoping others will think twice before clicking on similar messages.

Similar scam messages have been reported in other states, suggesting the tactic may be spreading.

Experts recommend avoiding clicking on links or scanning QR codes from unknown sources and instead going directly to official government websites to verify any claims.

Government agencies also typically do not send text messages demanding payment or threatening legal action.