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Hamburg man pleads guilty to shooting his dog in the face

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Erie County District Attorney's Office
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HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has pleaded guilty to shooting his dog in the face.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 62-year-old Dennis J. Rutkowski of Hamburg pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In June, Town of Hamburg Police responded to West Canyon Drive for a welfare check and found a dog injured in the backyard.

An investigation revealed Rutkowski shot his dog, "Sky," with a rifle. The weapon was seized, and he faces 364 days in jail when he is sentenced in December.

The 7-year-old male German Shepard was taken to Orchard Park Veterinary Hospital and has since been adopted and continues to recover from the injury.

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