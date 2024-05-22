Hamburg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly stabbing in July 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Jared M. Adamski of Hamburg pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said Adamski pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense in the highest count of the indictment in the deadly stabbing of 25-year-old Brenden J. Benoit in the summer of 2022.

According to the district attorney's office Adamski and his co-defendants conspired to lure Benoit to a wooded area with the intent to commit the crime. On July 10, 2022, Kayleigh Skybyk-Schuh drove the victim, Elexus Dean and two other individuals to a location near Heltz Road in Lake View. Adamski, Harrison Drozen and Connor Krone were hiding in the woods to attack Benoit.

Benoit was punched by one of the male defendants as he exited the vehicle. Benoit retreated into the vehicle to escape the attack and Adamski attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the upper area of both legs. Adamski and his co-defendants drove away from the area and Benoit died at the scene.

Adamski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He remains held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22.

In addition to Adamski's plea, the others involved have pleaded guilty to charges:



Skybyk-Schuh pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Held without bail. Scheduled to be sentenced on August 22.

Drozen pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. Faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Held without bail. Scheduled to be sentenced on August 22.

Krone pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault. Faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Released on his own recognizance pending sentence.

Dean pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence. Faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Released on her own recognizance.

Another co-defendant pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and will be sentenced as a youthful offender due to their age at the time of the crime