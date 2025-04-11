Hamburg man pleads guilty to killing his sister, attempting to kill his mother

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 67-year-old Michael A. Osuch of Hamburg pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The DA said that on May 8, 2022, Osuch attacked his mother inside their Bristol Road home. The 91-year-old was hit in the body and head. She was able to escape and call for help before he dragged her back inside.

After, the DA said Osuch attacked his sister, causing a brain hemorrhage and fractured skull. 72-year-old Christine T. Osuch was taken to ECMC, where she later died on May 23, 2022.

Osuch pleaded guilty to the charge in full. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and continues to be held without bail.