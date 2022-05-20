Hamburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge for throwing and hitting puppy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for intentionally injuring a puppy.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Kyle Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Ribarich's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said on November 13, 2021, Ribarich intentionally injured a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy by throwing it to the ground and hitting it with his hand and closed fist multiple times. The puppy was taken to a veterinarian by the owner and underwent surgery for a broken leg. An order of protection for the owner of the puppy was previously issued by the judge and remains in place.

Ribarich faces a maximum of one year in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5. He continues to remain released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail.