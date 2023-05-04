Hamburg man indicted on murder charge in connection to fatal shooting on Botsford Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a Hamburg man was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said 36-year-old Salvatore S. Rizzo intentionally shot 40-year-old Slavisa "Slav" Stojanovicwith an illegal gun inside a business on Botsford Place in the City of Buffalo on February 9. Stojanovic was taken to ECMC and later died in the hospital on February 16.

Investigators allegedly found an illegal gun inside Rizzo's car. He was arrested shortly after in the Town of Hamburg.

Rizzo continues to be held without bail and is scheduled to return on June 2 for a pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.