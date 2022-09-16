Hamburg man indicted on murder charge, four others indicted as accomplices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Hamburg man will be indicted on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

26-year-old Jared M. Adamski allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during the early morning hours of July 10, 2022.

The attack occurred in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview. The victim, 25-year-old Brendan Benoit of Boston, NY suffered from multiple stab wounds in the upper areas of his legs. Benoit died at the scene of the attack.

Two alleged accomplices were additionally indicted as well. 20-year-old Harrison J. Drozen of North Carolina was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, as well as one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Another alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh of Hamburg, was indicted on one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

During the incident, it is alleged that Skybyk-Schuh drove the victim and others to the wooded area where Adamski, Drozen, and another defendant, Connor Krone lay in wait to attack the victim.

When the victim exited the vehicle, one of the male defendants allegedly punched Benoit. Benoit retreated back into the vehicle to try to escape the attack.

Adamski allegedly followed the victim into the vehicle and stabbed him multiple times.

Two defendants were additionally indicted by a grand jury. 22-year-old Connor E. Krone of Hamburg will be arraigned Sept. 21. 20-year-old Elexus Dean will be arraigned on Sept. 19.

If convicted of the highest charge, Adamski and Drozen will face a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life. Skybyk-Schuh will face a maximum of 25 years in prison.