Hamburg man gets 5 years in prison for child sexual abuse

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is headed to prison for sexual abuse of a child.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Tyler Wilkinson on March 17 to five years behind bars followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

Between June 2017 and April 2022 Wilkinson engaged in inappropriate conduct with a child who was under the age of 17.

Between June 2021 and July 2021, Wilkinson also subjected another child, who was under the age of 13, to sexual contact.

The crimes all happened in the Town of Hamburg.

Wilkinson was known to the victim in both cases.

The defendant was found guilty in January 2025 of one count of Sexual Abuse and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Final protection orders have been issued on behalf of the victims and remain in effect until March 2048.