Hamburg man found guilty of child sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a jury has found 28-year-old Tyler Wilkinson guilty of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after more than nine hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.

According to the district attorney's office, multiple times between June 1, 2017, and about April 30, 2022, Wilkinson engaged in inappropriate conduct with a child who was less than 17 years old at locations in the Town of Hamburg. The district attorney's office said the inappropriate conduct was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the child. Wilkinson was known to the child victim.

In addition, the DA's office said between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021, at a location in the Town of Hamburg, Wilkinson subjected another child, who was less than 13 years old, to sexual contact. Wilkinson was also known to the second child victim.

Wilkinson faces a maximum of 7 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17. He was held without bail pending sentence and temporary orders of protection issued on behalf of the victims remain in effect.