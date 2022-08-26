Hamburg man facing rape and unlawful imprisonment charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is facing rape, unlawful imprisonment and several other charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on the following offenses:

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Assault in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Harassment in the second Degree (violation)

According to the district attorney's office, on August 23 the victim was inside of Saracina's vehicle when he allegedly forcibly grabbed her purse, causing the strap to break, took her cell phone and became verbally abusive. When she attempted to take her cell phone back Sarcina allegedly bit her finger. He is also accused of pulling the victim’s head backward by her hair while he continued to make threatening statements.

In addition, after allegedly driving the victim to her home in Chautauqua County he then allegedly forced her back into his vehicle and drove her to his apartment on South Park Avenue in the Town of Hamburg. He allegedly forced her into his residence while in possession of her purse and cell phone, which prevented her from calling for help, and allegedly forcibly raped her while threatening her throughout the incident.

The district attorney's office said the victim was later permitted to leave the apartment with her belongings. The alleged crime was reported to police and the victim underwent a rape kit.

Saracina is scheduled to return on August 30 for a felony hearing and he was held without bail. If convicted of all charges he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, Saracina also has pending charges for allegedly stalking and harassing a second female victim and violating an order of protection. A trial has been scheduled for December 6 in connection to those charges.