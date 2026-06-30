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Hamburg man facing charges after allegedly shooting his dog in the head

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man accused of shooting his dog in the head was arraigned Monday in Hamburg Town Court.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 62-year-old Dennis J. Rutkowski was arraigned on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of prohibited use of weapons and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA said that on June 28, Town of Hamburg police responded to a residence on West Canyon Drive to conduct a welfare check. While outside Rutkowski’s residence, the officers allegedly saw an injured dog in the backyard.

According to investigators, Rutkowski is accused of shooting the dog in the head with a rifle and intentionally discharging the firearm near other occupied residences.

The DA said the weapon was seized and Rutkowski was placed under arrest. The dog, an approximately 7-year-old male German Shepherd named “Sky,” was taken to the Orchard Park Veterinary Hospital to be treated for a single gunshot wound to its face and is currently in the custody and care of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Rutkowski is scheduled to return on July 30 for a felony hearing and was released under the supervision of the Probation Department.

The DA said the judge imposed a temporary securing order that prohibits Rutkowski from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals while the case is pending prosecution.

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