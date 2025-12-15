Hamburg man arrested for the murder of his mother

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg Police Department has announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man for the murder of his mother.

Officers responded to a welfare check at 5044 McKinley Parkway around 8 a.m. on December 14. Police said they encountered 33-year-old James Jenney, and during their investigation, they found 71-year-old Lareta Jenney dead inside the residence.

After a thorough investigation and processing of the residence, police said that based on the evidence and information gathered, James Jenney was arrested for the murder of his mother.

Police said James Jenney is currently being held in the Town of Hamburg police lock-up facility and he is expected to be arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on second-degree murder charges.