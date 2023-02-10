Watch Now
Hamburg man arraigned on attempted murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Hamburg man was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Allegedly, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the defendant, 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo intentionally shot the victim on Botsford Place in Buffalo.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, is currently hospitalized at ECMC with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Rizzo will return to court on Feb. 15 for a felony hearing and is currently being held without bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Rizzo will face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

