Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamburg man accused of throwing and hitting 4-month-old puppy multiple times

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 11:28:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is accused of throwing and hitting a four-month-old puppy multiple times.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Kyle Ribarich was arraigned Thursday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The district attorney's office said on November 13, Ribarich allegedly injured a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy by throwing it to the ground and hitting it with his hand and closed fist multiple times. The puppy was taken to a veterinarian by the owner and underwent surgery for a broken leg. An order of protection for the owner of the puppy was issued by the judge.

He is scheduled to return January 11 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail. He faces a maximum of two years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!