Hamburg man accused of threatening a member of Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 78-year-old Gerald T. Przybylski of Hamburg was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce, specifically using the internet, communications that contained threats to injure a member of Congress.

According to investigators, on June 13, 2025, Przybylski allegedly sent a threatening email to the office email account of a member of the United States House of Representatives. The email allegedly stated, in part, “You are obviously unaware of the movement to execute Trump and all his Republican sycophants, not assassination but legal execution under the Constitution of the United States, which you, Donald Trump, and all your Republican colleagues have refused to honor, you have betrayed your oath of office and are a TRAITOR!!!” In addition, the email allegedly said, “You should be afraid for your life!!!”

The U.S. Attorney's Office said when interviewed by law enforcement, Przybylski said, “I was probably trying to scare him.”

Przybylski made an initial appearance and was released on conditions. Investigators said the charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.