Hamburg man accused of killing his sister and attempting to kill his mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 64-year-old Michael A. Osuch of the Town of Hamburg was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

On May 8, 2022 Osuch allegedly assaulted his 91-year-old mother inside of their home on Bristol Road in the Town of Hamburg. The district attorney's office said Osuch allegedly hit her in the head and body with an object and she suffered serious injuries including a laceration to her head and a fractured skull.

Osuch is also accused of assaulting his sister, 72-year-old Christine T. Osuch. The district attorney's office said Christine suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed. She was taken to ECMC where she died on May 23. According to the DA, the county medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of death as homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Osuch was initially arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on two counts of second-degree assault. He was held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination and the district attorney's office said he was deemed competent to proceed. He is scheduled to return on July 27 for a pre-trial conference and continues to remain held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.