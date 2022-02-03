Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamburg father-and-son duo accepts plea deals for their participation in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
SYWAKS.png
Posted at 2:46 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:46:34-05

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father and son from Hamburg have accepted plea deals for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

William M. Sywak and William J. Sywak were charged with the following

  • Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
  • Parading on Capitol grounds

You can view the charging documents for the Sywaks below.

Sywak Charging Docs by Paul Ross on Scribd


They face a maximum of six months in prison when sentenced on June 6.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!