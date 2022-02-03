Hamburg father-and-son duo accepts plea deals for their participation in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father and son from Hamburg have accepted plea deals for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
William M. Sywak and William J. Sywak were charged with the following
- Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
- Parading on Capitol grounds
You can view the charging documents for the Sywaks below.
They face a maximum of six months in prison when sentenced on June 6.