Hamburg father-and-son duo accepts plea deals for their participation in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father and son from Hamburg have accepted plea deals for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

William M. Sywak and William J. Sywak were charged with the following



Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading on Capitol grounds

You can view the charging documents for the Sywaks below.



They face a maximum of six months in prison when sentenced on June 6.