Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I just want it how it used to be," said Angela Sperduti, McKinley Mall Shopper.

The Town of Hamburg's McKinley Mall has been going through several changes.

"I grew up shopping in this mall," said Jaime Swygert, McKinley Mall Shopper. "I grew up in Lakawanna, New York. Some of what I've noticed in the past year or so is that some of the larger stores have left."

Two major anchor stores in the mall, Sears and Macy's, are no longer in business but shoppers said they weren't giving up on their mall just yet.

"I really think it can be revived," said Melissa Bollinger, McKinley Mall Shopper. "I mean I would hate to see this place go. I'm not really comfortable going all the way out to the Galleria. That's a 40 minute drive to do some mindless shopping."

Wednesday afternoon Hamburg Development Companies held an event to discuss Southtowns Transformations, including what's next for the McKinley Mall. Executive Director of Hamburg Industrial Development Agency, Sean Doyle said Kohan Leasing purchased the site. They said they're focused on community, tourism, entertainment, health and wellness. Doyle said he is excited about their continued investment in Hamburg.

"A lot of visions of their development is to really replace the vacant spaces with with national tenants, national leasing tenants and a combination of small businesses," said Doyle.

Multiple shoppers at the mall told 7 News smaller local businesses are exactly what they want to see.

"Bringing a lot of small businesses back into this area would be just the best," said Sperduti. "I mean you don't really see a lot of them getting store fronts around here because there's so many big businesses taking over."

"I have seen in other areas where its worked to have small businesses mixed in with some of the anchor stores and it gives it more of a community feel," said Swygert.

One small business just opened up in the mall about a month ago and said that community feel is real. The owner Paul Chernogorec said local shops are working together to bring back the crowd.

"People are making the effort to be back," said Chernogorec. "I mean Into the Wild was a great push for us and they're starting to have the younger crowds coming in. You've got the kids along with the parents that are coming in for the coffees and like they've been a great push for us. It's just really been a real positive thing going on."

Kohan Leasing's representative Nina Becker said they're working to get families back inside of the mall too. She said they've been speaking to a handful of national retailers including Tilt Studios which she said is similar to Dave and Buster's. Many shoppers and vendors already liking the idea.

"Having more activities like that I think area a good idea as opposed to just stores," said Mark Cutting, PG Vending.

One little shopper, James Wright who was at the mall with his mom said he'd love to see it too.

"A giant play place smack dab in the middle of the mall," said Wright.

7 News asked the Doyle for the malls vacancy rate and the amount of taxes the town gets from the property but said he was not sure and would get back to me.