Hamburg closes Milestrip Road, just northwest of Coder Road intersection

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Town Highway and Engineering announced Friday that they have closed Milestrip Road, northwest of the Coder Road intersection, until further notice.

Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes said in a Facebook post that the last accessible addresses from North of Milestrip Road are Russo Trucking at 3710 Milestrip Road and a single-family home at 3729 Milestrip Road.

If you have any questions you can contact Hamburg Town Highway at 716-649-7700 or Dispatch at 716-649-5111 ext. 0.