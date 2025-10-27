Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Halloween Spooktacular at Explore & More in Buffalo

Explore and More Museum hosts Halloween Spooktacular this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the spookiest time of the year in the heart of Downtown Buffalo, and it's a whole lot of fun for families.

The Explore & More Children's Museum at Canalside, hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular this weekend.

Staff members from the museum all dressed in costumes, along with the kids and even their parents.

There was trick-or-treating on every floor, along with all kinds of fun activities for the kids.

There will be one more day of trick-or-treating on Halloween during museum hours between 10 and 3.

