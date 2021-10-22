Watch
Halloween fun at the Buffalo Zoo

An otter plays with a pumpkin at the Buffalo Zoo on October 21, 2021.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is getting in the spooky spirit with a number of fun things to do with your family.

They have safe and not-so-scary activities like a corn maze and costume parade. Saturday and Sunday's parades feature wizards!

Their iconic Trick-or-Treat Trail is open from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. during zoo hours. The zoo is open 10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M. every day.

Admission is $12 for zoo members. Adult non-members have to pay $29.95, and child non-zoo members cost $25.95. Zoo admission is included in the ticket price.

