Halloween fun at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is getting in the spooky spirit with a number of fun things to do with your family.

They have safe and not-so-scary activities like a corn maze and costume parade. Saturday and Sunday's parades feature wizards!

Their iconic Trick-or-Treat Trail is open from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. during zoo hours. The zoo is open 10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M. every day.

Admission is $12 for zoo members. Adult non-members have to pay $29.95, and child non-zoo members cost $25.95. Zoo admission is included in the ticket price.