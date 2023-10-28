Halloween 2023: trick-or-treating times across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is approaching on Tuesday!

Here is when your little goblins and ghouls can fill their baskets with sweet treats and when you can expect trick-or-treaters.



Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Buffalo — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Batavia — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Depew — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. East Aurora — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Island — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hamburg — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jamestown — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Niagara Falls — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Town of Tonawanda — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Below you will find some tips from Oishei Children’s Hospital to keep your family safe this Halloween.

Halloween Street Smarts



Talk with kids about the risk of distracted walking. This includes text messaging, talking on or looking at mobile phones and listening to music.

Cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Most (62%) child pedestrian traffic fatalities occurred mid-block, rather than at intersections. Make sure kids know not to cross the street between parked cars or out of driveways or alleys.

Don't assume cars will stop just because they have the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters.

Stay on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic. Only go to homes with a porch light on and, ideally, a well-lit pathway.

Costume Safety



All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant. Look for this marking on the costume label before purchasing.

If children are allowed out after dark, costumes should be bright and reflective. Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags, or give kids glow sticks for greater visibility.

Make sure that shoes fit well, and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping and getting caught on objects.

Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if they stumble or trip.

Opt for non-toxic Halloween makeup as a safer alternative to masks, which can obscure vision.

Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Stranger Danger



Always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds. If trick-or-treating doesn't start until after dark where you live, consider checking with your local town for Halloween activities offered earlier in the day. Research shows that evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. are the riskiest times of day for child pedestrians.

Older children should travel in groups and create a "buddy system" to get each other home safely.

If older children or teens are trick-or-treating alone, make sure they travel in groups, create a “buddy system” and plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home and provide everyone with flashlights and batteries.

Caution kids to never enter a home or car for a treat. Notify law enforcement authorities immediately about any suspicious or unlawful activity.

Review with your child how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency or get lost.

Healthy Halloween Tips



Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.

Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.

In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys from the Halloween bags.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Safety Tips for Motorists

