BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame took to the stage at The Cove on Transit Road in Depew.

It's an event called Hall of Fame Heals.

It's a fundraiser that benefits three local charities: Music to Remember, Western New York Drummers for Homeless People and Bridget's Battle Foundation.

The cost of admission: a 20 dollar donation at the door.

Proceeds go to the three charities, which help support the elderly, the homeless and those battling cancer.