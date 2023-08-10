Half Baked Cookies opens up second location in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular local cookie shop is bringing their sweets to Williamsville.

Half Baked Cookies celebrated their grand opening of their second shop on August 5th. The shop is owned by Western New York native and mom, Angila Snediker.

Adam Campos Angila Snediker, Owner of Half Baked Cookies



"We're just happy to be here," Snediker said.

The cookies' recipes are made through the inspiration from herself, her family and her staff. Unlike many traditional recipes for baking, the recipes eventually are put together through just trying new things.

"Any given time of the day, we'll come up with a flavor," Snediker said. "We'll jot it down, and make it come to reality the next day".

The randomization of the recipes inspired some of Half Baked Cookies' most popular flavors. Their most popular flavors include sea salt caramel, the "Cruella" — a half chocolate chip, half triple chocolate cookie, and the fruity pebbles cookie.

The best part of baking for Snediker is being able to share the sweets with her children. It works as a nice test to see if her recipes work.

"They're so excited. They obviously have a bit of a sweet tooth like their mom," Snediker said. "It's hard to balance the sweets and the healthy, but they've got to try the product."

As Snediker was getting ready to open this second location in Williamsville, one of the issues she faced was finding employees.

The shop is still looking for to fill multiple positions. If you or anyone you know is looking for a job, you can apply directly on Half Baked Cafe's website.

The Williamsville shop is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-9PM.