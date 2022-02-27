Habitat for Humanity: The House Beer Built

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The House Beer Built is finally a reality, following a number of obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a Habitat for Humanity home that was completely renovated here on Woodlawn Avenue in Buffalo.

The work was done in partnership with 30 local breweries, bars and distilleries.

The project came to a sudden stop in March of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Then, when construction resumed, the project faced additional setbacks due to labor and material shortages.

The home now belongs to the King family.

They contributed more than 400 hours of sweat equity, and now have an affordable 30-year mortgage.