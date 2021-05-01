Habitat for Humanity reopens ReStore location in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The long road to reopening is now over for Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on Amherst Street in Buffalo.

The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods, and building materials at deeply discounted prices.

All of the items are donated.

The ReStore had to close 13 months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While closed, the space was used to quarantine donated products before they were sold online or at the other ReStore location in South Buffalo.

Funds raised through the ReStore are used to fund Habitat Buffalo's home building mission.