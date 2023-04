BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity dedicated another new home Saturday.

This one is on Center Street in Lackawanna.

It's the second home completed in partnership with the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, along with the City of Lackawanna.

The family moving in put in 400 hours of sweat equity into the home.

The Erie County Executive and Mayor of Lackawanna were among those attending the ceremony.