BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a big weekend for Habitat for Humanity, dedicating its 350th home here in Erie County.

That home is located on Michigan Avenue here in Buffalo.

The four bedroom, 1,300 square foot home is situated on an old vacant lot.

The family moving in has completed more than 400 hours of sweat-equity in the home, and received an affordable mortgage through Habitat's homebuyer program.

Habitat for Humanity plans to build two additional homes next to this one in the very near future.