HAMBURG, N.Y. — A local animal rescue is reaching a milestone.

The Hamburg Animal Rescue Team, better known as H.E.A.R.T, is celebrating 40 years of helping animals in need.

A big party is planned for 6P.M. on May 18th at the Lake Erie Italian Club.

This event will serve as a fundraiser for the organization.

You can buy your tickets online or at the non-profit's new adoption center on gowanda state road in hamburg.