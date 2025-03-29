Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Global humanitarian and peace ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visted Buffalo this week to lead mediation, and encourage peace of mind for hundreds.

On Thursday night he presented “The Journey Within: Meditation & Wisdom," to a sold out crowd of more than 700 people at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo.

On Friday 7 News' Michael Schwartz sat down with Gurudev to talk about his message of positivity, and his visits to Buffalo.

Gurudev is beloved by millions throughout the world. He is the founder of the Art of Living foundation, a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to fostering a stress-free and violence-free society.

Thursday night's event allowed for calmness, relaxation and a sense of connection to community for those who traveled from all over New York and the country. On Friday morning some people met with Gurudev, and presented him with gifts.