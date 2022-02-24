Guns, marijuana and narcotics recovered from Niagara Falls residence operating as Airbnb

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Guns, marijuana and narcotics were recovered Wednesday from a Niagara Falls residence operating as an Airbnb.
Officials said members of the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the US Marshals executed a search warrant at a residence on 25th Street Wednesday.
Inside the residence, which is operating as an Airbnb, police located 34-year-old Brock Goines and 26-year-old Haleigh Felton both of Calirfornia.
Police said upon a search the following was recovered:
- Two loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistols
- A quantity of suspected marijuana
- A large quantity of suspected narcotic pain medication
They were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Goines was remanded to the Niagara County Jail and Felton was held on $500 bail.
Police said more charges are pending after lab analysis of suspected narcotics.
This is a continuation of the cooperative efforts between NFPD, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, NY State Police, and our Federal partners at the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, DEA, ATF and US Marshals to focus on violent crime and the influx of illegal firearms in our community. As the warmer weather approaches, expect to see more enforcement initiatives like this.