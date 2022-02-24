Guns, marijuana and narcotics recovered from Niagara Falls residence operating as Airbnb

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Guns, marijuana and narcotics were recovered Wednesday from a Niagara Falls residence operating as an Airbnb.

Officials said members of the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the US Marshals executed a search warrant at a residence on 25th Street Wednesday.

Inside the residence, which is operating as an Airbnb, police located 34-year-old Brock Goines and 26-year-old Haleigh Felton both of Calirfornia.

Police said upon a search the following was recovered:

Two loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistols

A quantity of suspected marijuana

A large quantity of suspected narcotic pain medication

They were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Goines was remanded to the Niagara County Jail and Felton was held on $500 bail.

Police said more charges are pending after lab analysis of suspected narcotics.