Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant.

Police said members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler St., #10 in Jamestown around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

After searching the residence, the following was found:

638.23 grams of methamphetamine

188.2 grams of crack cocaine

3.5 grams of MDMA

Three loaded pistols (one of which was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident)

One loaded AR-15 rifle

Ammunition

Scales

Packaging materials

$14,763 in cash

36-year-old Vaughn Grant was arrested in connection to the investigation. According to police, he is also a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms.